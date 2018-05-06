Photo: Getty Images

In Carrie Fisher’s 2016 memoir The Princess Diarist, the actress publicly acknowledged for the first time that she had an affair with co-star Harrison Ford while the two filmed Star Wars. It was one of the most-talked-about excerpts from the book, but according to her brother Todd Fisher, his sister ultimately regretted sharing the story. The Daily Mail reports that in his own forthcoming book, My Girls: A Lifetime With Carrie and Debbie, Todd talks about their mother, Debbie Reynolds, not knowing about the relationship between Ford and Fisher until she put it in Princess Diarist. Reynolds didn’t want her to publish it, and Todd says Carrie ended up coming around to her mother later and saying, “You’re right, I shouldn’t have told that story.”

Todd also shared his sad assessment of why his mother actually died just days after Carrie, saying that it wasn’t from a broken heart, but because refused to let her daughter go alone. “Take it from the son who was there, who knew her better than anyone else on earth — that’s simply not true,” Todd writes. “Debbie Reynolds willed herself right off this planet to personally see to it that Carrie would never be alone.” You may now leave work so as not to cry at your desk.