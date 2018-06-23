Catfish Is Back After MTV Clears Nev Schulman of Wrongdoing

Photo: MTV

Production on MTV’s Catfish has resumed after being halted in May when one of the show’s hosts was accused of sexual misconduct. Nev Shulman was accused by a former guest on the show of pressuring her to sleep with him. MTV responded to the allegations by temporarily halting production of the series to investigate the claims. Today, the network released a statement to Deadline announcing the conclusion of the investigation and that production would resume. “Although we never received a formal complaint,” the statement reads, “MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator. The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit. Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment.”

Schulman celebrated the news on Twitter by retweeting a messages of support, on one retweet he added the comment, “Appreciate the support from you and so many others. Excited to get back to work!”