The End of the F***ing World Writer Bringing KAOS to Netflix

Photo: Ian Derry/Courtesy Netflix

The End of the F***ing World writer Charlie Covell is back in business with Netflix. The streaming giant has ordered ten episodes of a new hour-long series from Covell called KAOS, Vulture has learned. Netflix describes the show as “a darkly comedic and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power, and life in the underworld.” Covell will create and write KAOS, with Nina Ledeman, Tanya Seghatchian, and John Woodward serving as executive producers via United Kingdom-based All3Media and Brightstar.

Although Netflix doesn’t release viewing stats, Ted Sarandos, the company’s chief content officer, tells Vulture that TEOTFW has done very well for the service after first airing on the UK’s Channel 4, despite initial low expectations internally. “It was astounding how popular it was for us,” Sarandos said. “It didn’t do great on linear TV in the UK, and we premiered it everywhere and it was hugely popular in every country,” including Netflix UK. There’s no word yet on when KAOS will make its way to Netflix. As for TEOTFW, the streamer and Channel 4 haven’t formally announced a new season quite yet, though all indications are the series will be back.