When it comes to Charlie Puth, let us quote Kim Kardashian West: “I will always ride for my man!” Mr. Puth (Puth Pass) has given us a cover of pop’s other sweet prince: Shawn Mendes. During a session at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Puth covered the Mendes track “In My Blood.” Puth — who, let’s not overlook, has perfect pitch — slows down the song, pairs it with a piano, making it decidedly more emo. CP Family, grab your tissues! You should follow up the Mendes cover above with this Puth classic, “How Long.”