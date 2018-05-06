Latest News from Vulture

6:11 p.m.

Carrie Fisher’s Brother Said She Regretted Sharing Harrison Ford Affair Story

The actress wrote about her tryst with Ford in The Princess Diarist.

5:41 p.m.

Kim on Kanye’s Slavery Comment: ‘Did I Cry About it? Did I Fight About It? Yeah’

“He might say things that might get misinterpreted and people don’t see the context behind it, but I always know his heart.”

5:09 p.m.

Zendaya Will Play the Drug-Addled Teen Lead in HBO’s Euphoria

She’s joined by Maude Apatow and Storm Reid.

4:18 p.m.

Charlize Theron Is the Morticia to Oscar Isaac’s Gomez in Animated Addams Family

Also on board are Bette Middler, Allison Janney, Nick Kroll, and more.

4:01 p.m.

The Bachelorette Spoiled Itself

Why the Garrett Yrigoyen scandal is a big problem for the reality franchise.

3:27 p.m.

Pose Is the Culmination of Ryan Murphy’s Entire Career

This queer musical-dance series is unprecedented on TV.

2:00 p.m.

How Harold Ramis and Bill Murray Ended Their Feud

It involved doughnuts.

1:51 p.m.

Father John Misty’s Weird Relationship With Twitter

The artist released a great new album, but he’s stayed out of the digital limelight.

1:48 p.m.

Did Kelly Marie Tran Wipe Her Instagram Because of Harassment?

All of her photos have been deleted.

1:26 p.m.

Amy Adams Takes a Stab at Solving a Murder in HBO’s Sharp Objects Trailer

Nothing is as it seems in a small town, and what it seems like ain’t too cheerful either.

1:20 p.m.

Watch the NSFW Trailer for the Amber Heard–Johnny Depp Movie London Fields

The movie has had a controversial road to release, to put it mildly.

12:58 p.m.

Watch Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson Completely Derail This Interview

There are a lot of Carol jokes.

12:52 p.m.

The Stars of Spongebob on Broadway Make Their Own Spongebob Memes

The Krusty Krab is to this video as the Chum Bucket is to other content you might consume today.

12:23 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Director in Finding the Drama in Mr. Rogers

“One of the most common reactions I would get was, ‘Please tell me there’s not a scandal. Please tell me I’m not gonna lose him, too.’”

11:50 a.m.

Rachel Cusk’s Kudos: The Outline Trilogy Gets Its Third Masterpiece

Voice and style — can they be separated? The auteurs of autofiction are all stylists and tension between style and voice is why we’ve flocked to them.

11:43 a.m.

Chelsea Peretti to Star in New Comedy Film Spinster

More Chelsea Peretti is always a good thing.

11:29 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty at Arraignment

He “intends to vigorously fight these charges.”

11:27 a.m.

The Story of Harold Ramis and Amy Heckerling’s Secret Daughter

“You know that married asshole that gets Kirstie Alley’s character pregnant and then won’t leave his wife?”

11:24 a.m.

The 7 Best Younger Easter Eggs in Marriage Vacation

Is Younger hiding a hot Australian cowboy from us?!

11:20 a.m.

AJ McLean Made the Country Cookout Banger You Never Wanted

He is now a Back Porch Bro.