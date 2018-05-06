The animated Addams Family movie has found the Morticia for its Gomez. Oscar Isaac was first reported to be attached to the animated film in December, and now Charlize Theron joins the cast as the sultry soul mate of Isaac’s Gomez in a movie that has a stacked voice cast. Along with Theron, it was announced today that Allison Janney will play the villain Margaux Needler, Bette Midler will play Grandmama, Chloë Grace Moretz will play Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard will be her brother Pugsley, and Nick Kroll rounds out the family as Uncle Fester. The cartoon will be an origin story of sorts, showing how Gomez and Morticia met and started their family, and will have them going up against Janney’s character, a sinister reality-TV host. And since this is going back in time, maybe they can find a way to bring back Joan Cusack’s Debbie Jellinsky, a true icon of the Addams film legacy.