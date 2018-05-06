Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’s Director in Finding the Drama in Mr. Rogers

“One of the most common reactions I would get was, ‘Please tell me there’s not a scandal. Please tell me I’m not gonna lose him, too.’”

11:50 a.m.

Rachel Cusk’s Kudos: The Outline Trilogy Gets Its Third Masterpiece

Voice and style — can they be separated? The auteurs of autofiction are all stylists and tension between style and voice is why we’ve flocked to them.

11:43 a.m.

Chelsea Peretti to Star in New Comedy Film Spinster

More Chelsea Peretti is always a good thing.

11:29 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty at Arraignment

He “intends to vigorously fight these charges.”

11:27 a.m.

The Story of Harold Ramis and Amy Heckerling’s Secret Daughter

“You know that married asshole that gets Kirstie Alley’s character pregnant and then won’t leave his wife?”

11:24 a.m.

The 7 Best Younger Easter Eggs in Marriage Vacation

Is Younger hiding a hot Australian cowboy from us?!

11:20 a.m.

AJ McLean Made the Country Cookout Banger You Never Wanted

He is now a Back Porch Bro.

11:19 a.m.

We Finally Know When Orange Is the New Black Will Return

The sixth season is going “to the max.”

11:06 a.m.

Derrick Beckles and Eric Andre’s New Show Looks Insane and Disgusting

Featuring Fred Durst as “DJ Durst.”

11:01 a.m.

The Bachelorette Recap: Minnesota Nice

What exactly is Becca’s personality, apart from her home state?

10:03 a.m.

Did You Know That Shawn Mendes Is a Harry Potter Stan?

Riddikulus!

10:00 a.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: Making a Bunkerer

A true-crime documentary detour.

10:00 a.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of First Reformed

The ending of Paul Schrader’s remarkable new film is a puzzle worthy of the great struggle that comes before it.

9:58 a.m.

The Opposition Explains Self-Pardoning in a Way That Is Arguably NSFW

In case you need it broken down.

9:43 a.m.

Suits Stars Boldly Exclaim That Royal Wedding Was ‘Special’ and ‘Amazing’

Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty have something to say.

9:19 a.m.

Bumblebee Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld Joins the Transformers Universe

See it in theaters this Christmas.

9:08 a.m.

Issa Rae Took Sharp Aim at Kanye’s Slavery Comments in Her CFDAs Monologue

“I’m about as fashionable as Kanye is black ― only when it’s convenient.”

9:00 a.m.

All the Ways AMC’s Dietland Is Different From the Book

Compared to Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel, the show adds new characters and revamps plot elements.

8:00 a.m.

Toni Collette Gets the Worst Inheritance Ever in Hereditary

Writer-director Ari Aster’s debut film is brilliantly horrible — cruel to the point of invasiveness.

1:29 a.m.

Matthew McConaughey and Son Make the Best of Things in White Boy Rick Trailer

The trailer makes having your teenage son become a drug informant for the FBI look like one hell of a party.