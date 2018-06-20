Back before they were starring in future best movie of the year Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Cher and Meryl Streep once saved a woman’s life when she was being attacked by an abuser in downtown Manhattan. Streep had briefly talked about this story previously, but on The Late Late Show, Cher finally told the tale in full, describing how they saw a “gigantic man” ripping the clothes off of a woman. They both started screaming, ran toward the man, and then helped the woman piece her torn clothes together as the man ran away. Cher adds: “She looks at us and she goes, ‘Oh my God, I was saved by Meryl Streep and Cher!’” Turns out the woman was an actress, who then told Cher that all her friends were going to be jealous.