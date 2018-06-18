Not one but three Chers are coming to the Broadway stage this fall in The Cher Show, opening December 3 at the Neil Simon Theatre. The ambitious musical covers six decades of Cher’s career – an endeavor that, according to the show’s website, couldn’t be performed by just one person. “It’s packed with so much Cher,” the producers write, “that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out [played by Micaela Diamond], the glam pop star [Teal Wicks], and the icon [Stephanie J. Block].” The real Cher also was involved in every aspect of creating and writing the show: Every moment in the script is based on stories she told writer Rick Elice and director Jason Moore.

It’s a big moment for Cher, but it’s an equally important look back at the trailblazing work of 78-year-old costume designer Bob Mackie, the man behind Cher’s most memorable and outrageous outfits, including her naked dress and infamous Hollywood award show headdress. He’s working behind the scenes as The Cher Show’s costume designer – and in a sign of his great influence on Cher’s style, he’s being played onstage as well, by actor Michael Berresse.

“You’re going to see glitter, you’re going to see everything,” Mackie said during an interview at his studio. “This is not pulled back for the hometown audience. This is full-out Cher.” Mackie will dress the three Broadway Chers in more than 60 sequined, sparkling outfits. “We have a whole number where there’s 25 costumes, each one different.”

Watch his interview in the video above. The Cher Show will run from June 12 to July 15 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago. Then, Broadway previews at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City start November 1, and the musical will officially open on December 3. Book your tickets here and get ready for the ultimate Cher experience.