Chloe Dykstra Accuses ‘Powerhouse CEO’ of Sexual and Emotional Abuse

In a personal essay posted to Medium, actress and model Chloe Dykstra has accused a former boyfriend of sexual and emotional abuse during their three-year relationship. The ex goes unnamed in the essay, titled “Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession,” but Dykstra describes him as going “from a mildly successful podcaster to a powerhouse CEO of his own company.” Dykstra describes a controlling relationship where her ex-partner gave her a strict curfew and wouldn’t allow her to drink alcohol because he was sober, abuse that led her to become suicidal and anorexic. “I generally stopped speaking unless spoken to while with him, drifting through life like a ghost,” Dykstra wrote. “I would try to sleep in as late as possible so my days were shorter. I stopped listening to music entirely. I ceased to be. I was an ex-person.”

Dykstra closed the essay cautioning her ex, who she says was married shortly after their breakup. “To the man who tried to ruin my future: A sincere and heartfelt apology could have made my last four years a hell of a lot easier. The person I used to date would try to sue me due to pride — I would not recommend it,” she wrote. “I have audio/video that will support and prove many of the things I’ve stated in this post. I’ve chosen not to include it for your sake, in the hopes that the person you’ve become will do the right thing.”