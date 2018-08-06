Anthony Bourdain died Friday morning, and celebrities in and out of the food world mourned his passing. According to CNN, the Parts Unknown host, author, and former chef died by suicide in France. “Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate, and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why,” tweeted Chrissy Teigen. Queer Eye food expert Antoni Porowski offered his condolences via Instagram: “‘There is no lying in the kitchen. And no God.’ — Anthony Bourdain. A rebel. My idol. RIP.” See the remembrances from chefs, celebrities, and artists across disciplines below: