Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

New Yorkers will soon, after a fashion, have the chance to speak intimately with Gloria Steinem. Christine Lahti, an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Oscar winner, will star in the production of Gloria: A Life at the Daryl Roth Theatre. With an all-female creative team that includes director Diane Paulus (of Waitress and Pippin), producer Daryl Roth, and writer Emily Mann (Having Our Say), the play focuses on Steinem’s “personal life and activism” in its first act, and then transitions into a Talking Circle “in which the audience will be invited to carry the themes of the play into a conversation of their own” in its second. “Gloria Steinem helped me find feminism, which has been my life jacket, a way to navigate through a world that doesn’t treat girls and women like full human beings,” Lahti says of the role. “For over 40 years, she has worked tirelessly to enrich, empower and save women’s lives. To be able to play her and tell her remarkable story is one of the greatest thrills and honors of my life, not to mention my career.”

Gloria: A Life will start previews October 2 and open October 18. The play is one of several projects about the feminist trailblazer (and founding member of our staff) on the horizon, including two competing Steinem biopics. Gloria: A Life has the support of Steinem, who said in a statement, “I’m honored to be represented by Christine, and I know I will learn from her insights, too.”