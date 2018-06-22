Clive Barker and Syfy Spawn a Nightbreed TV Reboot

Now that we’ve almost completely tapped Stephen King like a blood-filled maple, it’s time to branch out to the other horror greats of the ‘80s and ‘90s. According to Deadline, author Clive Barker, whose works formed the basis for the Hellraiser and Candyman films, is collaborating with Syfy and the production company Morgan Creek Entertainment to adapt his 1990 movie Nightbreed into a television show. Based on Barker’s 1988 novella Cabal, also the source material for the film, the Nightbreed show will specifically use the story’s “humans persecuting monsters” premise to explore, you guessed it, racism.

“The team at Morgan Creek is very excited to partner with Clive Barker, Syfy and Universal Cable Productions on Nightbreed for a unique, trenchant and no-holds-barred exploration of race relations in today’s society,” Morgan Creek president David Robinson told Deadline on Friday. “As a sophisticated twist on the classic graphic novel form, Nightbreed pits ‘Humans’ against persecuted monsters, using metaphor and parable to take on bias and prejudice with real-world consequences.” And if you aren’t feeling particularly terrified just yet, get ready: the series is set to be written by Jigsaw screenwriter Josh Stolberg.