Clueless, the Musical Will Roll Onto Off Broadway This Fall

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Cher Horowitz, a virgin who can’t drive, is going to sing. The New Group announced its slate of productions for the 2018–2019, season and among them is a musical adaptation of Clueless written by the movie’s writer and director Amy Heckerling. It’ll have “a score that reimagines ’90s hits into ingenious parodies and yearning monologues for her lovesick characters,” and will be directed by Rock of Ages’ Kristin Hanggi. Please don’t confuse it with the other Cher show, The Cher Show, which will come to Broadway this fall.

The New Group’s 2018–2019 season will also include The True, “an intimate portrait of the bounds of love, loyalty, and female power in the male-dominated world of 1977 patronage politics” with Edie Falco, Michael McKean, and Peter Scolari; Jeremy O. Harris’s Daddy, in which “a young black artist, finds himself seduced by Andre (Alan Cumming)”; and Yea, Sister! by Jesse Eisenberg, about a Jewish woman in the suburbs trying to keep her life together. You can learn more here.