CNN Will Air a Series of Anthony Bourdain Tributes

Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage

Tonight, CNN will air a special tribute to the chef, writer, and TV host Anthony Bourdain, who was found dead early this morning. The network, which has aired Bourdain’s series Parts Unknown since 2013, said in a statement that it will air Remembering Anthony Bourdain tonight at 10 p.m. ET. On Saturday June 9, starting at 8 p.m., it will air Bourdain’s favorite episodes of Parts Unknown; on Sunday, it will air its regularly scheduled episode of Parts Unknown, in which Bourdain traveled to Hong Kong, at 9 p.m. ET with a special introduction by Anderson Cooper. Remembering Anthony Bourdain will also air following that episode. In a statement, CNN previously said of Bourdain, “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.”