Stephen Colbert Reminds Sarah Huckabee Sanders Her Job Is Voluntary

It’s hard being the person who has to talk about ripping children from their families with reporters, but, as Tuesday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert pointed out, it’s a lot harder to make it funny. After White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reportedly opted to bow out of Tuesday’s White House Press Briefing due to the difficulty of discussing the administration’s child separation policy, Stephen Colbert suggested she “try doing it for a comedy show.” During his monologue on Tuesday’s Late Show, the host took a moment to remind Sanders she doesn’t get to “tag out” of being Donald Trump’s mouthpiece. After all, this is the job she wakes up and goes to every day, voluntarily. It’s a job she chose to have and a job she continues to choose to keep. And, as Colbert puts it, “This is the White House, not an abandoned Walmart, you’re allowed to leave.”