Colbert Hopes The Court That Upheld The Muslim Ban Doesn’t Turn Conservative

Stephen Colbert, or, as he’s known to the president, the guy on CBS, did his best to find any good news at all on Wednesday to joke about for The Late Show’s monologue. But unfortunately there isn’t much for lowlifes to celebrate these days, what with all the human misery and all. And with the announcement that Justice Anthony Kennedy will soon retire, the comedian fretted over whether “the court that just this week crippled unions, upheld Trump’s Muslim ban and race-based gerrymandering, might turn conservative.” He did manage to find a bit of good news though. Well, it’s not “we got Bin Laden” but a federal judge did order the government to return all those kids they stole. All that’s left now is to find them.