Photo: Getty Images

Netflix, thank you so much, thanks so much, thank you so much, for teaming up Merritt Wever and Toni Collette. The two actresses will star as detectives “whose lives become intertwined in their mutual pursuit of a possible serial rapist” in Netflix’s eight-episode limited series Unbelievable, which is based on the Marshall Project and ProPublica’s article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape.” Kaitlyn Dever will also star in the series, while Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right) will executive produce and direct the first three episodes. The show is being produced by CBS Studios for Netflix. The husband and wife team of Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman are also executive producing and writing the show together, filling out a very, very stacked creative team. This better be great, no pressure.