12 comedians, 12 hand-picked cars, and of course endless coffee. New episodes of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee stream July 6, only on @NetflixIsAJoke. pic.twitter.com/RlI0rSFWGQ — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) June 7, 2018

Jerry Seinfeld returns to Netflix next month with a brand-new batch of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and today he revealed the lineup and premiere date. The 12-episode season debuts on Friday, July 6, and the comedians who will enjoy the fancy cars and coffee this time around will be Jerry Lewis, Dana Carvey, Kate McKinnon, Alec Baldwin, Brian Regan, Ellen DeGeneres, Zach Galifianakis, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Neal Brennan, Tracy Morgan, and Hasan Minhaj. The new season is part of a big deal Seinfeld made with Netflix last year, which included two stand-up specials and moving the first nine seasons of Comedians in Cars to the streaming network. That gives you a month to catch up on all the old episodes — we suggest you start with Seinfeld’s episode featuring very funny comedian Barack Obama, whom you may have heard of before.