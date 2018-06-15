What If Luis Fonsi Made You a Song of the Summer Two Years in a Row?

If there’s anyone who’s cornered the market on summer, it’s Luis Fonsi. We don’t need to tell you that he dominated the summer of 2017 with “Despacito” (and still continues to), but we must inform you that he’s coming for 2018, too. Fonsi has followed up his Demi Lovato duet with “Calypso,” featuring British rapper and XXL Freshman Steflon Don. If “Despacito” and “Échame la Culpa” were genre-contorting celebrations of Latin pop and reggaeton, “Calypso” pays homage to another side of Caribbean culture — its African heritage. Fonsi and Steflon (who is of Jamaican descent) take it back to Puerto Rico, this time serving steel drums and reppin’ for Afro-Latinos (patois and French are incorporated throughout the song). And in case you’re still confused on how to do summer right, let Fonsi’s pool party in this video — held at a senior resort, because you’re never too old to rage — be your guide.