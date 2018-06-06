Photo: Getty Images

Dragnet is shaking, because Daniel Radcliffe and Bobby Cannavale are doing a play about just the facts, ma’am. The two very intense men will star with Cherry Jones in an adaptation of the 2012 book The Lifespan of a Fact, which documents the arguments between the writer John D’Agata and fact-checker Jim Fingal over his essay “What Happens There.” Cannavale will play D’Agata, Radcliffe will play Fingal, and Cherry Jones will play Fingal’s boss Emily. The show is written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell. Leigh Silverman (Violet) will direct the play, which will start performances at Studio 54 on September 20 for a 16-week engagement.