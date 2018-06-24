Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Move over, George Washington. Nice try, FDR. You did your best, Abraham Lincoln, but there’s a new candidate making his way to the top of the Greatest Presidents Of All Time heap. In a recent interview with The Guardian, David Lynch suggests Donald Trump might “go down as one of the greatest presidents in history.” Not because of any legislative, humanitarian or geopolitical action on his part, of course, but because Trump successfully “disrupted” the system in a revelatory way.

“He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way,” explained the Twin Peaks creator. While Trump might not be Lynch’s personal pick for POTUS (he believes he voted for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, but isn’t positive), the President’s effect on politics could make it possible for “other outsiders” to get in the game and govern effectively. “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done,” Lynch says. “Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.” Yeah, that’s not exactly what the phrase “one of the greatest presidents in history” suggests at first blush, but hey, it’s all certainly something to think about.