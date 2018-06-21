Dear White People Renewed for Season Three On Netflix

Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix/Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Good news! Not everything is bad forever! Today Netflix renewed their hit comedy series Dear White People for a third season. The show, based on Justin Simien’s indie feature of the same name, follows a group of students of color as they navigate life at a mostly white Ivy League school. Stars of the series include Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson, with Giancarlo Esposito narrating.

Esposito himself announced the show’s renewal in a video clip attributing the decision to the “Order of X,” the name of one of the show’s fictional secret societies. Season three is set to premiere some time next year, so all we need to do now is make it through 2018. We. Can. Do. This.