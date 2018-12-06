Demi Moore to Lead Ed Helms and Jessica Williams Into a Cave

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Visionary Women

If you’re looking to take a break from the office and go see a movie about a much worse office, we’ve got some great news. Deadline is reporting that Demi Moore has joined the cast of Corporate Animals, the upcoming dark comedy from Creep director Patrick Brice. Moore will play the CEO of an edible cutlery company whose whole company is trapped underground during a team building weekend in a cave. Pro-tip: cave events have been bad ideas for like a hundred thousand years, guys.

The actress will be taking over the role from Sharon Stone, who was originally set to star but had to exit due to some scheduling conflicts. Corporate Animals will also star Ed Helms and Jessica Williams, and apparently it will feature some “casual cannibalism,” so there’s something for the whole family to enjoy.