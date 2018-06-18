Showtime Orders Its First-Ever Late-Night Show, Hosted by Desus and Mero

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VICELAND

Desus and Mero are heading to Showtime. The network announced Monday that it’s ordered its first-ever weekly half-hour late-night series, which will be hosted by Desus Nice and the Kid Mero and debut sometime next year. The show will feature the duo “speaking highly off the cuff and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more,” and comes just days after reports circulated that the two were ending their Viceland series Desus & Mero after two seasons.

“We have waited a long time to enter the talk-show space, and we were only going to do it if we felt like we had the next big thing,” Showtime president and CEO David Nevins said in a release. “Desus and Mero feel like exactly that: They have knockout comedic voices, they’re brilliant interviewers and they always have a unique take on culture both high and low. They have a loyal and devoted fan base that will only multiply, and we can’t wait to see them take it to the next level on Showtime.”

“We’re honored and excited to be joining the Showtime family,” Desus Nice said. “The brand is stronger than ever and we look forward to continuing to make amazing authentic television that will make your wiggington explode.” Mero added: “I’m excited to be joining a network with such a strong foundation and track record of producing fuegooooo and to break new ground with a late-night comedy show!”