Sylvester Stallone Sexual Assault Case Being Reviewed By LA District Attorney

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office confirmed to Deadline today that they were reviewing a sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone. The case was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department and they confirmed the case was related to accusations made public last year regarding an alleged incident that took place in 1986 in Las Vegas. The victim alleges that, when she was 16, the actor and his late bodyguard Michael De Luca allegedly coerced her into three-way sex after she sought an autograph. She also alleges that they threatened her if she spoke up. Though the victim told police about the incident, she declined to press charges at the time saying she was “humiliated and ashamed.”

Stallone’s lawyer Marty Singer denied the incident occurred when the story broke last year, as he told TMZ, “This is a ridiculous, categorically false story.” He reiterated that denial today telling Deadline, “We have two witnesses who have come forward to deny her statements. One woman came forward and said that she was asked to lie for this woman to say it occurred. We have nothing to hide here.” Before it was confirmed that the case being reviewed was the same accuser from 1986, Blair Berk, another of Stallone’s lawyers, announced that “Stallone wanted to file a report that the woman — if it is the same woman — filed a false police report.”