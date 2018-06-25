You’re probably not surprised to learn that the feud between Donald Trump and Jimmy Fallon did not burn brightly then fade away after this weekend. Instead, the president packed it in his suitcase and brought it out for the cheering crowd at Monday’s rally for South Carolina governor Henry McMaster. “Did you see Jimmy Fallon?” Trump asked his audience, at around 22:30 in the video below. “The guy screws up my hair, going back and forth. He was so disappointed to find out it was real. He couldn’t believe it.” About his hair, Trump joked, “If it’s not your hair, don’t run for office, folks.” About Fallon, he lamented, “He apologizes for humanizing me. Poor guy, because now, he’s going to lose all of us.”

Continuing on down the late-night talk-show schedule, Trump weighed in on Late Show’s Stephen Colbert who, if you can believe it, he cannot stand. “The guy on CBS, what a lowlife,” Trump said. “Honestly, are these people funny? I can laugh at myself.” Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, has “no talent,” but would wait expectantly for Trump, opening the door and, to hear the president tell it, fawning over him. “Now I wouldn’t do his show. That guy’s terrible,” Trump said of Kimmel. At least Fallon is still “a nice guy,” Trump concedes. Sighs Trump, “He looks like a lost soul.”

But it’s not all bad news for POTUS, it turns out. He still has one positive review in his back pocket. “Sometimes, you have to toot your own horn,” the president said, before quoting director David Lynch’s recent Guardian interview in which he mused that Trump could go down as “one of the greatest presidents in history” due to his unprecedented ability to “disrupt” the system. Joked Trump, “His career in Hollywood is officially over.”

Watch LIVE: @POTUS attends a campaign rally for Governor @henrymcmaster in South Carolina. https://t.co/P4JC08ICvk — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 26, 2018

