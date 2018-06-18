Dr. Dre Is Bringing You a Marvin Gaye Movie

Photo: Jim Britt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

If you were just about to lose your mind waiting for Jamie Foxx’s Marvin Gaye limited series to materialize, we’ve got good news in the meantime. According to Variety, Dr. Dre plans to bring the life of the soul singer to the big screen. His movie version of Gaye’s life is reportedly “in the early stages” of development.”

While several attempts at a Gaye biopic have been made in the past (including Foxx’s show, the latest update for which was announced in 2016), Dre has one hugely important aspect of the film already crossed off his producing checklist. Variety reports that Marvin Gaye’s estate has authorized the use of his music in the movie. The Motown singer, who co-wrote hits like “What’s Going On” and “Sexual Healing” tragically died in 1984, fatally shot by his father at the age of 44.