Drake’s New Album Will *Sigh* Be 25 Songs Long

Drake’s new album Scorpion is due at midnight. Ahead of its release, Drake has released the track list: two sides, 25 songs total. (Previously released singles “God’s Plan,” “I’m Upset,” and “Nice for What” show up.) The track listing confirms news from music exec Kenny Burns, who said that the album would feature a rap side and an R&B side. Will either side address Pusha “You are hiding a child” T? Will one of these 25 songs address Sophie Brussaux, the alleged mother of Drake’s alleged son? Is one of these songs the “overwhelming” Pusha-T–Kanye West diss track? We’ll see when Scorpion is released tonight!