Dumbo Trailer: Tim Burton Conjures a Creepy, Live-action Circus
Disney has released what’s either the trailer for its live-action Dumbo remake or a cruel test of just how quickly any cover of “Baby Mine” will make you cry (the cover’s from Norwegian singer Aurora). In Tim Burton’s expanded version of the animated film about a flying elephant, Colin Farrell plays Holt Farrier, a former circus star (despite the fact that name implies another profession), who adopts the flying elephant with his kids and the support of Danny DeVito, playing a dandy circus owner. Michael Keaton is also there playing someone creepy, while Eva Green plays Zendaya from The Greatest Showman. Dumbo flaps its ears into theaters March 2019.
Watch Now
