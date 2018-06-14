Ellen DeGeneres Announces Her First Stand-up Tour in 15 Years

Ellen DeGeneres is hitting the road later this summer. On Twitter today, DeGeneres announced that her first stand-up tour in 15 years, An Evening With Ellen DeGeneres, will make stops in San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle throughout August in preparation for her Netflix special, which was ordered by the streaming network last year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres will tape her Netflix special during the final shows in Seattle. Here’s the full list of tour dates:
August 10 – San Diego, CA / Balboa Theatre
August 11 – San Diego, CA / Balboa Theatre
August 12 – San Diego, CA / Balboa Theatre
August 15 – San Francisco, CA / Davies Symphony Hall
August 16 – San Francisco, CA / Davies Symphony Hall
August 17 – San Francisco, CA / Davies Symphony Hall
August 22 – Seattle, WA / Benaroya Hall
August 23 – Seattle, WA / Benaroya Hall