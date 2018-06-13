Let Emma Thompson Move You to Tears in the Trailer for The Children Act
If your life was going to be in the hands of a judge, could you ask for anyone more good and fair than Emma Thompson to preside over your case? In The Children Act — based on the novel of the same name by Ian McEwan, who also adapted the screenplay — Thompson plays a judge trying to save her embattled marriage (to Stanley Tucci!) while also deciding whether or not a hospital can provide a life-saving blood transfusion to a minor in the face of religious objections. Teenage Adam (Dunkirk’s Fionn Whitehead) has leukemia, but as a Jehovah’s Witness he is unable to accept foreign blood into his body. He doesn’t want it. His family doesn’t want it. But can the courts intervene? And can the dream union of Thompson and Tucci be saved? The Children Act will open in limited release on September 14.
Watch Now
- Why Brad Pitt Played a Weatherman on The Jim Jeffries Show
- Ozark’s Julia Garner on Finding Her Southern Twang
- Alison Brie Reveals the Go-to Grooming Product on the Set of GLOW
- We Had to Wonder: How Did Sex and the City Portray Queer People?
- The Stars of Spongebob on Broadway Make Their Own Spongebob Memes
- The Americans: In Memoriam
- Here Are 11 Minutes of Unfiltered Tracy Morgan
- Tracy Morgan Has Equal Love for Tiffany Haddish and Craft Services
- Cameron Britton Thought About Killing His Mom While Filming Mindhunter
- How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World
- Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels
- Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’
- Rachel Bloom Gloriously Roasts Adam Pally for His Shorty Awards Performance
- 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
- Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
- Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie