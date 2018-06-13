Let Emma Thompson Move You to Tears in the Trailer for The Children Act

By

If your life was going to be in the hands of a judge, could you ask for anyone more good and fair than Emma Thompson to preside over your case? In The Children Act — based on the novel of the same name by Ian McEwan, who also adapted the screenplay — Thompson plays a judge trying to save her embattled marriage (to Stanley Tucci!) while also deciding whether or not a hospital can provide a life-saving blood transfusion to a minor in the face of religious objections. Teenage Adam (Dunkirk’s Fionn Whitehead) has leukemia, but as a Jehovah’s Witness he is unable to accept foreign blood into his body. He doesn’t want it. His family doesn’t want it. But can the courts intervene? And can the dream union of Thompson and Tucci be saved? The Children Act will open in limited release on September 14.

Watch Now

  1. Why Brad Pitt Played a Weatherman on The Jim Jeffries Show
  2. Ozark’s Julia Garner on Finding Her Southern Twang
  3. Alison Brie Reveals the Go-to Grooming Product on the Set of GLOW
  4. We Had to Wonder: How Did Sex and the City Portray Queer People?
  5. The Stars of Spongebob on Broadway Make Their Own Spongebob Memes
  6. The Americans: In Memoriam
  7. Here Are 11 Minutes of Unfiltered Tracy Morgan
  8. Tracy Morgan Has Equal Love for Tiffany Haddish and Craft Services
  9. Cameron Britton Thought About Killing His Mom While Filming Mindhunter
  10. How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World
  11. Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels
  12. Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’
  13. Rachel Bloom Gloriously Roasts Adam Pally for His Shorty Awards Performance
  14. 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
  15. Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
  16. Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
Let Emma Thompson Make You Cry in The Children Act Trailer
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.