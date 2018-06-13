Let Emma Thompson Move You to Tears in the Trailer for The Children Act

If your life was going to be in the hands of a judge, could you ask for anyone more good and fair than Emma Thompson to preside over your case? In The Children Act — based on the novel of the same name by Ian McEwan, who also adapted the screenplay — Thompson plays a judge trying to save her embattled marriage (to Stanley Tucci!) while also deciding whether or not a hospital can provide a life-saving blood transfusion to a minor in the face of religious objections. Teenage Adam (Dunkirk’s Fionn Whitehead) has leukemia, but as a Jehovah’s Witness he is unable to accept foreign blood into his body. He doesn’t want it. His family doesn’t want it. But can the courts intervene? And can the dream union of Thompson and Tucci be saved? The Children Act will open in limited release on September 14.