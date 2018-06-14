Please Enjoy This Extra Giggly Rendition of ‘Jokes Seth Can’t Tell’

On last night’s Late Night, Seth Meyers welcomed back writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel to deliver a brand new round of “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” covering everything from Starbucks discontinuing its gluten-free breakfast sandwich to the NYC Dyke March to the royal wedding to lesbian sex positions (“Coming in at No. 1: Whatever lets you finish in time to watch Rachel Maddow”). As usual, Meyers decides to give it a shot at the end and tell a joke of his own, and also as usual, it ends with Ruffin yelling at him, “Seth, how DARE you!”