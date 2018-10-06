Eunice Gayson, the First Bond Girl, Dead at 90

Photo: Popperfoto/Popperfoto/Getty Images

Eunice Gayson, who’s perhaps best known to viewers as the very first “Bond Girl” in the James Bond film franchise, has died at the age of 90. She portrayed the role of Sylvia Trench alongside Sean Connery’s James Bond in Dr. No and From Russia With Love, with her introduction scene in a London casino birthing Bond’s most iconic catchphrase. (“Trench. Sylvia Trench. I admire your luck, Mr…?”) Besides the two Bond outings, Gayson worked steadily in the ‘60s and ‘50s, with credits including The Avengers, Before the Fringe, and The Revenge of Frankenstein. The news of her death was confirmed by her official Twitter page. “We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8th. An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met,” a tweet read. “She will be very much missed.”

“We are so sad … our sincere thoughts are with her family,” Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli added in a separate statement.

Gayson remained a presence in the Bond franchise until her death. As recently as 2012, she walked the red carpet for the Skyfall premiere.