Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why Westworld Is an Actor’s Obstacle Course

By

The 2018 Emmy race has begun, and Vulture will take a close look at the contenders until voting closes on June 25.

The star of HBO’s hit sci-fi Western takes fans inside the bizarre rigor of her job and why sunscreen is often her most important on-set tool.

Emmy Studio 2018

  1. Alison Brie Reveals the Go-to Grooming Product on the Set of GLOW
  2. Why Brad Pitt Played a Weatherman on The Jim Jefferies Show
  3. Ozark’s Julia Garner on Finding Her Southern Twang
  4. Cristin Milioti on the Secrets Behind Black Mirror’s ‘USS Callister’
  5. Paula Malcomson’s Message to Heartbroken Ray Donovan Fans
  6. How Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Gets Away With Its Dirtiest Jokes
  7. Pamela Adlon Says Making Better Things Is Better Than Therapy
  8. Nick Kroll Wrote His Own Puberty Nightmares Into Big Mouth
  9. Bill Hader on How He Cast Henry Winkler in Barry
  10. Ricky Martin Freaked Out About Penelope Cruz in Versace, Too
  11. The Queer Eye Guys on Season Two’s Biggest Twist
  12. Freddie Highmore Plays a Good Doctor on TV, But Don’t Ask Him for Medical Advice
  13. Why the Queer Eye Guys Never Pick Fights With Republicans
  14. The Queer Eye Guys on How They Got Cast
  15. The Queer Eye Guys on Men’s Biggest Fashion Mistakes
  16. Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch on Mocking the Tech Elite
  17. Get Shorty’s Chris O’Dowd on His Absolutely Worst Day Job
  18. UnREAL’s Constance Zimmer on Directing Herself
  19. David Harbour Wasn’t Asked to Dance in Stranger Things 2, But He Did Anyway
  20. Which Queer Eye Guy Is the Biggest Control Freak About Driving?
Evan Rachel Wood on Westworld As an Actor’s Obstacle Course
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.