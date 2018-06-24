First The Hate U Give Trailer Drops During Sunday’s BET Awards

The trailer for The Hate U Give technically premiered earlier this month at New York’s BookCon. Unfortunately, most of us weren’t there, so we had to wait until Sunday’s BET Awards to get our first look at the film based on author Angie Thomas’s best-seller YA novel. Starring Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give follows the story of Starr, a young African-American student inspired to activism after witnessing the police shooting of an unarmed friend Khalil, played by Algee Smith. Co-starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Common and K.J. Apa, just to name a few, The Hate U Give will premiere on October 19.