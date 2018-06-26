A Famous French Satirical Puppet Show Might Be Coming to the U.S.

Photo: Canal +/Augustin DÈtienne

Fox might adapt a long-running satirical puppet show from France for American audiences. According to Variety, the network has teamed up with David Javerbaum (The Daily Show, The Late Late Show With James Corden, Disjointed, @TheTweetOfGod) to write and produce a half-hour adaptation of Les Guignols, which aired in France from 1988 until its final episode last week. (The series was canceled earlier this month.) A pilot presentation will be produced in Paris by the Les Guignols production team with help from French company (and target of last year’s $400 million Spinal Tap lawsuit) Vivendi along with Ben Silverman’s production company Propagate. The U.S. adaptation will reportedly make fun of politicians on all sides of the political spectrum as well as celebrities. “There’s not a lot of sketch comedy [at the moment], or broad primetime comedy, variety, or puppet shows,” Silverman said on the project. “This is a broad comedy show. It’s not just about politics; it’s pop culture.”