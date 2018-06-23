It’s a Westeros Wedding!

Photo: Mark R. Milan/GC Images

Well, if this isn’t some lovely news to guide you, White Walker style, into the weekend. Game of Thrones on-screen lovers turned actual lovers, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Rose Leslie (Ygritte), were married on Saturday in Aberdeen, Scotland, in a ceremony that can only be described as positively enchanting. We mean, look at these photos! People reports that pretty much every GoT star you can imagine was in attendance, and that the ceremony did not take place in a romantic cave, but rather at a traditional church. Congrats, and we will be withholding dumb Red Wedding jokes as our gift!