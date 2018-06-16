Well, Well, Well, Look Who’s Coming Back to E! News

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

And yet, Catt Sadler is still unemployed. After departing in 2015 to pursue other opportunities within the grander E! corporate infrastructure, Giuliana Rancic is returning to E! News once again as a co-anchor. Specifically, Rancic will be joining her pal Jason Kennedy to host the show beginning on September 4. But wait, Vulture! you think. She’s already on E! all the damn time, Vulture! you ponder. That’s true, but not for E! News — Rancic has solely been sticking to red carpet and special programming over the past few years as opposed to in-the-studio work. “I can’t wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again,” Rancic said in a statement. Please, somebody, give Catt Sadler a job.