One of These Tall, White Bros Will Star Alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun 2

Photo: Getty Images

Top Gun 2 is really happening, and the sequel is looking for a new lead to cast alongside Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are three key names in the mix: Nicholas Hoult (X-Men), Glen Powell (Set It Up, Everybody Wants Some!!), and Miles Teller (Whiplash, not Solo). The role up for grabs is the son of Maverick’s wingman and best pal, Goose (played by Anthony Edwards in the 1986 movie). THR reports that “final round of testing took place earlier this week in Clearwater, Fla., where Cruise lives.” (Clearwater is also home to the Church of Scientology’s worldwide spiritual headquarters.) May the neediest, speediest man win!