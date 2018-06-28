Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

Glenda Jackson only recently returned to acting after a two-decade stint in Parliament, and she is not about to slow down. After winning the Tony Award for Three Tall Women this spring, Glenda Jackson will return to Broadway next year as King Lear in, of course, King Lear. Jackson resumed her acting career in 2016, performing the same role at the Old Vic in London, though this will be an entirely separate production with a new director, cast, and creative team. “Performing King Lear in London was a wonderful and fulfilling experience, but this is a role you continue to work on and to make new discoveries,” Jackson said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to explore the role anew, and look forward to the challenge of performing it on Broadway.” Produced by Scott Rudin, who also brought Jackson to Broadway in Three Tall Women, the new King Lear will begin previews on March 6, 2019, and open April 11, 2019, at a theater to be a announced. Honestly, just cast Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill as Goneril and Cordelia.