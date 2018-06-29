Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig, queen of the female coming-of-age movie, might just make the perfect Little Women. Variety reports that Gerwig is in talks to direct a film adaptation of Little Women. Lady Bird’s Saoirse Ronan is also in talks to star in the film as Jo, alongside Meryl Streep (as Marmee), Emma Stone (Meg), Florence Pugh (as Amy), and Timothée Chalamet (as Laurie Laurence). TriStar, which is producing the movie, is reportedly testing actresses for Beth. Good luck to anyone brave enough to act alongside everyone else in that cast.