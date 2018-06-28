Halo Is Becoming a Showtime Series (No, Really This Time!)

Photo: Microsoft Studios

The story of Halo in Hollywood is a long and tortured one. At various points over the past 15 years it’s had Alex Garland attached as a screenwriter for a film. Peter Jackson was going to executive-produce. Neill Blomkamp was going to direct. Microsoft has made deals with studios and watched them fall apart. There was a five-part Xbox Originals digital series called Halo: Nightfall (starring Mike Colter!), but besides that it’s all been vaporware — until now? Showtime has just announced that Halo is coming to their network as a big, fancy show with a ten-episode order. Kyle Killen will executive-produce, write, and serve as showrunner, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt will helm multiple episodes of the hour-long drama about a war between humans and aliens in the 26th century.