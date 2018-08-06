HBO Orders Game of Thrones Prequel Pilot Set Thousands of Years in the Past

Photo: HBO

When it comes to Game of Thrones spinoffs, HBO’s got multiple irons in the fire, but it looks like one of those irons is now a little hotter than the others. The network announced Friday that it ordered a pilot for a GOT prequel from George R.R. Martin and Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service), one of five GOT spinoff projects currently in development. According to Deadline, the untitled pilot will take place thousands of years before the events of the series, near the end of what is known in series lore as the Age of Heroes — a time when the Children of the Forest still lived alongside humans, when Winterfell (the home of the infamous Starks) and The Wall were built, and crucially, when the White Walkers tried to invade Westeros with an army of the dead for the first time. So basically, it’s the closest a Game of Thrones spinoff can get to being Game of Thrones, without actually being Game of Thrones. Bring on the Long Night!