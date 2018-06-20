Watch Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons Jam in This Hearts Beat Loud Music Video

In the new film Hearts Beat Loud, a one-off father-daughter jam session results in a surprising Spotify hit. Sam (Kiersey Clemons) is leaving for med school soon and reluctant to record, but Frank (Nick Offerman) lands their song “Hearts Beat Loud” on a Spotify indie playlist between Iron & Wine and Spoon. (“Boom!” Frank exclaims, in most endearing lame-dad way.) Vulture has the exclusive on the music video for the movie’s title track, a delightful little indie-movie earworm. Can this movie father-daughter band — appropriately named “We’re Not a Band” — release another hit, please? Hearts Beat Loud is in theaters now.