Here’s Who Attended Kanye’s Listening Party in Wyoming

The most glamorous campfire in America happened in Jackson Hole on Thursday night. It was Kanye West’s listening party for his new album YE, and everyone (who Kanye West knows) was there. The countryside was suddenly full of celebrities, fashionistas, influencers, well-connected children, actual horses, and Candace Owens. Yes, Candace Owens. Together, they all gathered around a big campfire on a chilly night to politely jam and take Instagram videos. Teyana Taylor and Nas were there, not surprising since West is producing both their albums that are due out later in June. Oh, and did we mention Candace Owens was there?

Candace Owens is at Kanye's listening event in Wyoming.https://t.co/063Xv2uv1d pic.twitter.com/2XFW3GxhQG — The FADER (@thefader) June 1, 2018

Also present were plenty of music industry notables like Desiigner, 2 Chainz (and his very adorable dog), Terrence J, Ian Conner, Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Nast, Lil Yachty, Kid Cudi, DJ Greg Street, 070 Shake, Pusha-T, Steven Victor, and Cyhi the Prince. Meanwhile, Jonah Hill and Chris Rock were there representing the Hollywood set. Kim Kardashian was also there of course, but she was, perhaps notably, the only member of her family present. Anyway, check out 2 Chainz’s dog: