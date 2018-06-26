History of a Meme: The T-Rex Costume
Whether at parties or protests, mowing the lawn or trick-or-treating on the White House lawn, we’ve seen the T-Rex costume everywhere. But how did the movie-specific Jurassic World inflatable T-Rex costume become so ubiquitous, adding instant prehistoric comedy to any viral video that features it? The designers and several of its most notable wearers share their side of the story.
