Hollywood Zaddy Jeff Goldblum Finally Got a Star on the Walk of Fame

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Congratulations! Jeff Goldblum’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday afternoon, which is a win for Jeff Goldblum and everyone who desperately desired a place to worship Jeff Goldblum. Always the gracious host, Goldblum used his acceptance speech to recognize other stars getting their recognition on the Walk of Fame this year, including Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jennifer Lawrence (“Hey! Did you see that picture Mother!? I love that little picture.”). Goldblum’s star is the 2,638th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961, according to NBC. A star honoring Hollywood’s leading zaddy, just in time for Father’s Day.