Jeremy Renner Literally Just Fell on His Arms

Jeremy Renner famously broke both of his arms while filming this summer’s comedy Tag. Even more famously, he used a CGI arm sleeve in one scene. (That’s movie magic, baby!) On The Tonight Show, he gave Jimmy Fallon a clearer description of exactly what went down as he worked a stunt that involved his surfing on a stack of folding chairs: “I didn’t know I broke both my arms, I just fell on the ground. I’m like, ‘That kind of hurt,’” he recalled. He went to his trailer to rest when they realized both arms were broken, and took him to the hospital. But, because he’s Jeremy Renner, he continued on set and finished the day. “I had to keep going, man. Otherwise, you know — I had Avengers to do after that, I had to heal fast.”