How to Hear Kanye and Kid Cudi’s New Album Tonight

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Are you still fatigued from last week’s frazzled, late-night Kanye album release? Welp, chug a Red Bull and chase it with a shot of espresso because we’re about to do it all over again. Tonight, Kanye and Kid Cudi will release their debut collaborative album, Kids See Ghosts (which is also the name of their new group), once again in elaborate fashion. There’ll be another listening party, but this time more local, in Los Angeles — since Kanye got all of hip-hop banned from that one Wyoming ranch. And like last week’s party, it’ll be livestreamed on the WAV app starting at 8 p.m. PT, according to both Cudi and his manager. Simultaneously, Kanye will be putting on a listening party in Brooklyn for YE, recreating the Wyoming experience for us city folk. (But that won’t officially be streamed, and he won’t be there.) Just when you thought it was safe to delete these apps you’ll never touch again, start re-downloading now! All we ask is that the album hit streaming services at a reasonable, prompt hour.