So, How Was Danny Masterson Written Out of The Ranch?

Netflix’s pretty enjoyable comedy The Ranch was plagued by an unpleasant situation going into its third season, as lead actor Danny Masterson was accused by four women of raping them in the early 2000s. “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” a spokesperson for the network said at the time, which caused Masterson to declare he was “disappointed” in Netflix’s decision. (He has denied all of the women’s claims from “day one.”) Well, if you’re interested in knowing how exactly The Ranch lassoed Masterson out of its narrative, you actually have to wait until the final episode of Part Five, a.k.a the mid-season finale. In the episode titled “Change,” Masterson’s Rooster goes out with a quiet bang — a con artist boyfriend of his waitress ex-girlfriend gives him an ultimatum, taking out a gun and giving Rooster a bag filled with his belongings. “You either take that bag and disappear, or you could just disappear,” he threatens, with Rooster choosing to disappear.

So, no death scene for this heavy-drinking farmhand, although it’s doubtful Masterson will be returning to the show — or Netflix — anytime soon. In fact, Dax Shepard will be joining The Ranch as a soldier character to fill in for Masterson’s absence in Part Six, which will likely be debuting at the end of the year.